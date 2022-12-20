Save the Date: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Now through January 8, you can enjoy Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights (closed Dec. 24 and 25) at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden!

This year’s theme is “Seeds of Light” drawing inspiration from seeds as the “spark of life.” The show features more than a million lights, model trains, botanical decorations, a 22-foot-tall decorated tree in the Conservatory, a warming fire, dining, shopping and more.

“GardenFest is a destination for anyone, but I think it’s especially special and impactful for families,” said exhibitions manager Beth Anne Booth. “What’s wonderful is seeing families create traditions around this experience and this show.”

Tickets are priced according to peak (Dec. 16-Jan. 1) and non-peak (Nov. 21-Dec. 15 and Jan. 2-8) times. Tickets for children (age 3-12) range from $8 to $12 and for adults range from $17 to $20. FLEX tickets cost an additional $10 and allow for a one-time transfer to another date and/or time. Discounted tickets are also available for members and as part of the Museums for All initiative for those with SNAP/EBT.

Here are some tips for navigating peak season:

Get your tickets soon at lewisginter.org . Tickets are available online only and must be purchased in advance. Popular nights and times are selling out quickly.



. Tickets are available online only and must be purchased in advance. Popular nights and times are selling out quickly. Tickets have a timed entry. For greatest ticket availability, try early (4 or 4:30 p.m.) or later time slots (after 8 or 8:30 p.m.). Weeknights also tend to have greater ticket availability.



Consider purchasing a membership. Members receive a GardenFest discount and have greater ticket availability. Also, there are FREE member nights coming up Jan. 2-8.

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights was recently voted #2 in the USA Today 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the U.S.

Click here for more information and to secure tickets.