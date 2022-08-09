Save the Date: Chesterfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.'s Scholarship Golf Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Friday, August 26th! The Chesterfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting its 4th Scholarship Golf Tournament. Golfers, sponsors and donors are requested.

The event will take place at Birkdale Golf Club, located at 8511 Royal Birkdale Drive in Chesterfield beginning at 7:30 a.m.

You have the chance to win a Mercedes Benz lease from Mercedes Benz of Midlothian for a hole-in-one!

Please click here to view the event on Eventbrite and click here to view the brochure for information about registration or sponsorship/donation options.

Chapter President Michelle D. McQueen spoke to Virginia This Morning about how the tournament supports local students furthering their education. Watch the video above for that conversation.

Committed to scholarship, service and sisterhood, some of the chapter's many programs include: school supplies, snacks and toy donations to local schools, essential products and goods donations to battered women shelters, Thanksgiving baskets provided to needed families, voter registration drives, youth mentoring programs, (Delta GEMS, Delta Academy, and EMBODI) for females and males ages 11-18. Additionally, members have awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

Click here to visit their website.