Save the Date: celebrate 804 Day at Buskey Cider

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday, August 4th (aka is 8/04) is 804 Day! Buskey Cider in Scott's Addition is throwing the 6th annual event, celebrating all things Richmond! It's happening from 3 to 9pm at the cidery, located at 2910 W. Leigh Street. Click here for the Facebook event page.

Here's what they have planned:

LIMITED RELEASE CIDER: We'll be releasing a special batch of 804 Day Buskey Triple Berry Cider in collaboration with Agriberry! Made with blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries. Available on draft only for a limited time.

FOOD: Snag some delicious local barbecue from our friends at 191 Smokery. 5pm-8:30.

LOCAL BEERS: Enjoy 804 Day with pints of cider and select beers from around the 804 in the cidery to celebrate. Available from 5pm on.

>> Steam Bell Beerworks (Midlothian) - Extra Plenty Cucumber Gose

>> Väsen Brewing Company (Scott's Addition, RVA) - Hefeweizen

>> Center of the Universe (Ashland) - Brewski Lager

ART: Create and take home your own 804 Day design! Materials provided.