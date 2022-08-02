Watch Now
Save the Date: celebrate 804 Day at Buskey Cider

Happening Aug. 4 at Buskey Cider
Posted at 1:03 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 13:03:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday, August 4th (aka is 8/04) is 804 Day! Buskey Cider in Scott's Addition is throwing the 6th annual event, celebrating all things Richmond! It's happening from 3 to 9pm at the cidery, located at 2910 W. Leigh Street. Click here for the Facebook event page.

Here's what they have planned:

LIMITED RELEASE CIDER: We'll be releasing a special batch of 804 Day Buskey Triple Berry Cider in collaboration with Agriberry! Made with blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries. Available on draft only for a limited time.

FOOD: Snag some delicious local barbecue from our friends at 191 Smokery. 5pm-8:30.

LOCAL BEERS: Enjoy 804 Day with pints of cider and select beers from around the 804 in the cidery to celebrate. Available from 5pm on.
>> Steam Bell Beerworks (Midlothian) - Extra Plenty Cucumber Gose
>> Väsen Brewing Company (Scott's Addition, RVA) - Hefeweizen
>> Center of the Universe (Ashland) - Brewski Lager

ART: Create and take home your own 804 Day design! Materials provided.

