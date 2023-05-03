Save the Date: Cap2Cap

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for May 12 and 13. That’s when one of the region's biggest cycling events, the Virginia Credit Union Cap2Cap presented by Dominion Energy, is back for its 18th year!

Participants will enjoy breathtaking views on a fully supported course as they roll along the scenic Virginia Capital Trail, a 51.7-mile paved trail stretching from Williamsburg to Richmond. With multiple distances ranging from a 7–mile family fun ride to 100+ miles, the event is perfect for any age or fitness level. Other features include furnished rest stops, SAG and tech support, party zones, and 2-day, virtual and shuttle options.

Click here for more information and to register.

And click here to watch our extended conversation with Marci Chamberlain, Special Events and Program Manager for Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. She explains what’s new this year.