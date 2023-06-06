Save the Date: Bumblebee Jamboree 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, June 17. That’s when Bumblebee Jamboree will take place. It’s a free family event buzzing with fun!

Bumblebee Jamboree aims to educate the public on pollinators and their importance.

“Pollinators include more than just bees,” said Lela Martin, co-chair of Bumblebee Jamboree 2023. “They include butterflies, birds, bugs and bats. And we have a way to teach families about all of those creatures in a fun way.”

There will be more than 15 activity tents to families to stop by, like children’s crafts, snacks provided by pollinators, a planting station and an observation beehive.

New this year, some signage will be in Spanish and there will be an “Ask a Gardener” table for adults.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Maymont Children’s Farm (1000 Spottswood Road in Richmond).

Click here for more information.