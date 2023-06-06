Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Save the Date: Bumblebee Jamboree 2023

It's happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:30am to 2:30pm at Maymont Children's Farm.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 13:35:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, June 17. That’s when Bumblebee Jamboree will take place. It’s a free family event buzzing with fun!

Bumblebee Jamboree aims to educate the public on pollinators and their importance.

“Pollinators include more than just bees,” said Lela Martin, co-chair of Bumblebee Jamboree 2023. “They include butterflies, birds, bugs and bats. And we have a way to teach families about all of those creatures in a fun way.”

There will be more than 15 activity tents to families to stop by, like children’s crafts, snacks provided by pollinators, a planting station and an observation beehive.

New this year, some signage will be in Spanish and there will be an “Ask a Gardener” table for adults.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Maymont Children’s Farm (1000 Spottswood Road in Richmond).

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!