Save the Date: Bon Air Artists Association’s Annual Art Show and Benefit

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for March 18 and 19. That’s when The Bon Air Artists Association will have its annual art show to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. On Saturday, there's a special reception. Sunday's event is free to attend.

There will be nearly 300 pieces of juried, new, original, framed fine art across all mediums and exclusively from local BAAA artists, including popular professional artists Ellie Cox, Bev Perdue, Susan Rash, Suzanne Jepson and Marti Franks. All artwork will be available for purchase at the show.

Founded in 1972, The Bon Air Artists Association is one of Richmond’s oldest organizations of artists from all over our area. It is also an active and growing 501(C)3 organization with a mission “to educate and nurture their membership and the community in all aspects of fine art expression and appreciation.“

The art show and benefit is happening at Independence Golf Club, located at 600 Founders Bridge Boulevard in Midlothian.

You can attend:

Saturday, March 18 from 5-9pm – attend the special reception for $35 at the door in addition to the show and sale

Sunday, March 19 from 12-5pm – free admission to the show and sale

Click here to visit website for The Bon Air Artists Association.

