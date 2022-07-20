Save the Date: BLCK Street Conference

RICHMOND, Va. -- Black entrepreneurs at all levels of business will meet up in Richmond for the inaugural BLCK Street Conference, presented by the founders of the Jackson Ward Collective.

It’s happening August 8th. The conference welcomes current and aspiring Black business owners from across the country for a day of connecting and learning.

Attendees will be given the tools and inspiration to learn, grow, and own their business.

The event features a Fireside Chat with Atlanta based entrepreneurs behind the brand rich & REGULAR, Julien and Kiersten Saunders.

Tickets are going fast! Click here to register. In addition to the conference, your ticket gives you access to a pre-conference experience on August 7th and a post-conference private event.