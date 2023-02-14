Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Save the Date: Black history concert in Petersburg featuring Rodney Stith

It's happening Friday, Feb. 17 at Petersburg Public Library Event Center.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 11:15:15-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Petersburg has been celebrating Black History Month with dedicated events throughout February. The next one is Friday, Feb. 17.

It’s a concert featuring Petersburg’s own Rodney Stith, Solomon Hill, Micah “Bam Bam” White and Verona Williams at the Petersburg Public Library. Proceeds will benefit The Petersburg African American History and Cultural Center and Archive.

General admission is $10. VIP tickets, which include a pre-concert reception and preferred seating, are $50.

The VIP event begins at 6 p.m. Regular admission is at 7 p.m.

The Petersburg Public Library is located at 201 W. Washington Street in Petersburg.

Click here for more information and tickets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!