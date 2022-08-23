Save the Date: Back-2-School Palooza

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, August 27! That’s when Southside Baptist Ministries, Inc. is holding its first Back-2-School Palooza!

There will be free haircuts and nail painting, food trucks, carnival games, a dunking booth, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and lots of free school supplies – among other things.

Pastor Reginald Stinson, Assistant Pastor at Southside Baptist Ministries, Inc., says the congregation is looking forward to helping children in the area start off the school year on the right foot.

“They have filled up boxes of donated school supplies so that the young people in this community will not have to feel like they are isolated because they don’t have what they need on the first day,” said Pastor Reggie. “We know parents are doing all they can do during this pandemic to make ends meet. So, we want to see if we can help as a ministry here in Chesterfield.”

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2500 Turner Road in North Chesterfield.

Please click here to learn more about Southside Baptist Ministries, Inc.