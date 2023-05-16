Watch Now
Save the Date: Asian American Celebration

The 25th annual event takes place May 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the Date for Saturday, May 20th. That’s when the Asian American Society of Central Virginia presents the 25th Annual Asian American Celebration!

It will take place 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center (Exhibit Hall A). Parking is available.

There will be cultural performances, heritage celebration exhibits, hands-on activities, food vendors and merchandise vendors.

Watch the video above to hear from outreach chair Helen Rai about the event.

Click here to visit their website.

