Save the Date: Asian American Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the Date for Saturday, May 20th. That’s when the Asian American Society of Central Virginia presents the 25th Annual Asian American Celebration!

It will take place 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center (Exhibit Hall A). Parking is available.

There will be cultural performances, heritage celebration exhibits, hands-on activities, food vendors and merchandise vendors.

