Save the Date: Apollo: When We Went to the Moon

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s a summer of space in Richmond!

Now through December 31, you can visit a new immersive space exhibition that highlights Virginia's role in the U.S. space program.

Apollo: When We Went to the Moon is now open at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

The 7,000-square-foot space immerses visitors in the epic story of manned space flight through the eyes of astronauts as well as the hundreds of thousands of scientists, engineers and contractors who made landing on the moon possible decades ago.

Visitors to this limited-time exhibition will be able to see artifacts, powerful media presentations and can even touch a piece of the moon – among other attractions.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.

For more information, click here to visit the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s website and click here to visit the Summer of Space website to learn more about other out-of-this-world space exhibitions on display in Richmond.

