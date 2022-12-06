Save the Date: 'Anything Goes' 50th Anniversary Production

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Thursday, December 8. That’s opening night for the 50th Anniversary Production of Anything Goes at Weinstein JCC. The show will run through December 18.

The show is directed by Jerry Williams. Fifty years ago, when Williams was a senior studying theatre directing at VCU, he directed a production of Anything Goes at the Jewish Community Center.

Five decades later, he’s going full circle to direct the show again as the Jewish Theatre’s holiday offering! It showcases a cast of 21 and live band of five.

Watch the video above to hear from Williams.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.