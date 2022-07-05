Save the Date: An Evening with Elvis

RICHMOND, Va. -- ACCA Oriental Band is hosting a special fundraiser concert on July 16. It’s called An Evening with Elvis, featuring “The True Voice of Elvis” Doug Church.

Church is an international award-winning Elvis tribute artist, and he’s ready to dazzle Richmond as the king of rock ‘n roll!

ACCA Oriental Band members say it will be a fun night for all ages, filled with great music. Plus, it will help them continue their own efforts entertaining and supporting others in need.

Please watch the video above to see what band members Buddy Small and Tom Colletti had to say about the upcoming event.

The show begins at 6:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.).

ACCA Shrine Center is located at 1712 Bellevue Avenue in Richmond.

Tickets are general admission. They are $35 per person plus applicable fees in advance and $45 at the door if available.

Click here to purchase your tickets online and click here to learn more.