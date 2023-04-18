Save the Date: A Night to Remember Fashion Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, May 6. That’s when A Night to Remember Fashion Show will take place in Petersburg.

It’s all the vision of social media fashion guru Nathaniel Womack, Jr. More than a dozen models will showcase the latest fashion in this pre-Mother’s Day extravaganza. Plus, there will be catered food, drinks, a photographer and a comedian.

The show will benefit My Brother’s Keeper of Greater Richmond, a men’s mentoring organization.

In addition to being a board member of My Brother’s Keeper, Womack is also founder of Tailored-Made Modeling Agency.

This is his fifth show in the Richmond area and he gave us a preview of what we can expect to see coming down the runway. Watch the video about to hear from Womack.

A Night to Remember Fashion Show is Saturday, May 6 at Petersburg Public Library. It begins at 6 p.m. For tickets, use the QR code in this article or call 209-915-3717.