Save the Date: 8th Annual Rockin’ on the Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. -- We want you to save the date on Thursday, June 2 for The 8th Annual Rockin’ on the Avenue! Our own Jessica Noll will serve as emcee.

The event raises critical funds and community awareness for the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House. Returning in person this year, it will feature live music from The Bart Chucker Band, locally catered food and drinks, a mobile auction, raffles and a heartfelt mission story presented by a former guest.

Few situations can strain a family’s emotional, financial and spiritual resources more than traveling a great distance for quality medical care. Offering hospitality and support to families and friends as they care for a loved one in the hospital is essential to the Bon Secours mission. So on June 9, 2014, the Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House opened its doors to serve as the home away from home for families during this time of need. In January of this year, they welcomed their 10,000th guest!

Lisa Patten, Manager of the Reinhart Guest House notes, “It is both humbling and inspiring to know more than 1,500 guests per year seek respite here to be with a loved one while they seek quality medical care. We are here to help relieve a part of the burden. When a family is checking in at 1:00 am after a stressful journey, we welcome them with open arms. We provide hope and hospitality!”

Click here for more information and tickets.