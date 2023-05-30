Save the Date: 50th Anniversary Celebration of Bill “Bojangles” Robinson Statue

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, June 3. That’s when the Astoria Beneficial Club presents the 50th anniversary celebration of the Bill “Bojangles” Robinson statue.

The statue recognizes the dancer and entertainer for donating the first traffic light north of Broad Street – at Adams and Leigh – for the safety of students at Armstrong High School.

Saturday’s celebration is a way to honor his contribution while inspiring others.

“It’s going to be a great event. We want everyone to come out and bring their lawn chairs, learn about Astoria Beneficial Club, learn about Bill Bojangles and enjoy the day,” said past president Keith Hicks. “It’s going to be a great day in Richmond to celebrate one of Richmond’s icons who took it upon himself to do something great for the kids, the children, of the City of Richmond.”

The event will take place on June 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Adams and Leigh streets in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Fmr. Gov. L. Douglas Wilder will serve as speaker. Following the program, there will be a reception at The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Click here to learn more about the history and mission of Astoria Beneficial Club.