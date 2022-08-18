Save the Date: 31st Down Home Family Reunion

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, August 20th That’s when Elegba Folklore Society presents the 31st Down Home Family Reunion. It’s a celebration of African American folklife.

It’s free for families to come out and enjoy. There will be music, food, shopping, community engagement, children’s activities and more.

“It is a family reunion. People meet up that they haven’t seen in a long time, make new friends. People can just come, be at ease, be at peace and enjoy,” said President & Artistic Director Janine Bell. “We need that. It’s like therapy, particularly in this day and time.”

The event takes place 4 to 11 p.m. at Abner Clay Park, located at 200 W. Clay Street in Richmond.

Click here for more information.