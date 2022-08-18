Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Save the Date: 31st Down Home Family Reunion

A Celebration of African American Folklife
Posted at 12:40 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 12:40:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, August 20th That’s when Elegba Folklore Society presents the 31st Down Home Family Reunion. It’s a celebration of African American folklife.

It’s free for families to come out and enjoy. There will be music, food, shopping, community engagement, children’s activities and more.

“It is a family reunion. People meet up that they haven’t seen in a long time, make new friends. People can just come, be at ease, be at peace and enjoy,” said President & Artistic Director Janine Bell. “We need that. It’s like therapy, particularly in this day and time.”

The event takes place 4 to 11 p.m. at Abner Clay Park, located at 200 W. Clay Street in Richmond.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!