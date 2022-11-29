Save the Date: 15th Annual No Room at the Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for December 2-4. That’s when No Room at the Inn returns to Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville.

This is the 15th year of the nativities exhibit and benefit to end homelessness.

The gala is set for Friday, December 2nd from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction plus some online auction items at this adults only event.

Then, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can enjoy the nativities with the whole family!

There will be more than 200 nativities on display.

“The air is just electric. People are so thrilled to come in and get together,” said Martha O’Keefe. “People are excited to see the nativity sets and how they can help other people just by buying a few items here and there.”

Over the years, No Room at the Inn has raised more than $300,000 for people in need. Organizers say it’s a good time and benefits a good cause.

“We are working to eliminate homelessness in central Virginia and in Haiti,” said O’Keefe. “In Haiti, we have built 29 homes and we help two local organizations right now that work with people who are experiencing homelessness.”

Click here for more information about tickets, the auction and the event.

Church of the Redeemer is located at 8275 Meadowbridge Road in Mechanicsville.

