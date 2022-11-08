Save the Date: 12th Annual ASK 5K Donut Run

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, November 19. That’s when ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation will hold its 12th Annual Donut Run, presented by Dunkin’. It’s known for being the “sweetest” 5K in RVA!

The event benefits ASK, which provides support services for children with cancer and their families.

You can participate in person at St. Christopher’s School or “5K Your Own Way” with the virtual option.

“It’s a 5K, but it’s also just a fun way to come out and run, walk, push a stroller, come with a group of friends and give back to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation,” said race director Megan Angstadt.

Participants will get a T-shirt, medal and, of course, donuts!

The Donut Dash for kids five and under begins at 8:30 a.m. The 5K starts at 9:00 a.m.

St. Christopher’s School is located at 711 St. Christopher’s Road in Richmond.

Online registration will be open until November 17. Use the code CBSRUN for $5 off online registration!

Click here to sign up. There will also be a walk-up registration option the day of the event.