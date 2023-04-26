Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Save on windows and doors from Renewal by Andersen

Lucy O’Shields of Renewal by Andersen joins us to explain why replacing your problem windows and doors is vital to protecting your home.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 11:37:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lucy O’Shields of Renewal by Andersen joins us to explain why replacing your problem windows and doors is vital to protecting your home. And she shares with us why you won’t find Renewal by Andersen’s windows and doors in your local big box stores.

Now through April 30th, get 20% off all windows, patio doors and entry doors with $0 down, 0 payments and 0% interest for one year! Plus, get an extra $300 off your entire project.*

To schedule an appointment, call 804-352-3737 or visit VAWindowReplacement.com

*See website for terms and conditions.

{*THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED  BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!