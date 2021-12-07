RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef CoCo the elf made a special visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Today she shared one of Santa’s favorites, “Santa’s Trash Cookies”. For more information on Chef CoCo and Favor Cookie Co., visit her website .

INGREDIENTS

1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 c. granulated sugar

1/2 c. packed brown sugar

2 large egg

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 1/4 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/4 c. dark chocolate chunks

3/4 c. crushed candy canes

3/4 c. mini marshmallows

1/2 c. red and green sprinkles

1/2 c. chopped, roasted chestnuts

Flaky sea salt, for garnish