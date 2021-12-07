RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef CoCo the elf made a special visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Today she shared one of Santa’s favorites, “Santa’s Trash Cookies”. For more information on Chef CoCo and Favor Cookie Co., visit her website.
INGREDIENTS
1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened
1 c. granulated sugar
1/2 c. packed brown sugar
2 large egg
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2 1/4 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1 1/4 c. dark chocolate chunks
3/4 c. crushed candy canes
3/4 c. mini marshmallows
1/2 c. red and green sprinkles
1/2 c. chopped, roasted chestnuts
Flaky sea salt, for garnish
- Preheat oven to 350º and line two baking sheets with parchment. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined.
- In another large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt until combined. Add dry ingredients to wet and mix until just combined.
- Gently fold in the chocolate chunks, marshmallows, candy canes, sprinkles and nuts.
- Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop balls of dough (about 2 tablespoons each) onto prepared baking sheets. Press down lightly on each cookie to flatten. Sprinkle with flaky salt.
- Bake until edges are just starting to get golden, 14 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cool 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer to cooling rack to cool completely.