Sandwiches from the Virginia Egg Council

Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Council is here to show some perfect additions to your summer cookout.

Summer Sandwiches

Perfect sandwich for those avoiding carbs – use a hard-boiled egg instead of bread and bump up the protein in this simple ‘sandwich’!

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled, sliced in half

2 tsp. mayonnaise

Pinch salt and pepper

2 strips bacon, cut into 1” slices

3 Roma tomatoes, sliced

3 leaves Romaine lettuce

6 pieces of pickles (cornichon or tiny dills)

2 tsp. everything seasoning

Scoop out yolks from each egg half and mix in bowl with mayo, salt, and pepper. Spoon mixture back into six egg white halves. Top filled egg half with piece of bacon, slice of lettuce and tomato and cover with the other egg white half. Slip a pickle piece onto a toothpick and insert the BLT Egg-let together. Serves 6

Southern Deviled Egg Salad

Everyone loves Deviled Eggs, and everyone loves egg salad – here’s a tasty combination!

¾ cup mayonnaise

2 T. minced fresh parsley

2 T. minced shallots

1 T. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. smoked paprika

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Serve on Croissants or bread of choice

Stir together mayo, parsley, shallots, mustard, paprika, eggs and bacon. Season with salt and pepper and serve on croissants or bread of your choice. Enough for 4 sandwiches

Frittata Sandwich with Mushroom, Sausage and Tomato

Cook the frittata, then serve hot or cold on toast for a light dinner.

½ cup pre-cooked turkey sausage crumbles

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped

2 T. butter

6 eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper

½ cup grated cheese like Mozzarella or Pepper Jack, (opt.)

8 slices seeded bread, toasted (and lettuce, if desired)

Heat nonstick skillet* over medium heat. Spray skillet with cooking spray and add the sausage and mushrooms. Cook until sausage is heated through, and mushrooms are golden brown.

Add tomatoes, butter, eggs and salt and pepper.

Using a rubber spatula, gently stir eggs as they begin to cook, scraping bottom of pan and distributing the ingredients evenly. Once it is cooked on the bottom and just the top is liquid, either put a cover on top to continue the cooking or place in a preheated 325° oven for 10 min. Sprinkle on cheese, if desired, the last few minutes of cooking. Enjoy hot or cold on toast. Serves 4

*Cover plastic pan handle with foil if placing in the oven

