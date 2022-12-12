Watch Now
Sanctuary Rescue’s ‘Dad Bods and Rescue Dogs’ calendar

Foster dads from Midlothian and surrounding areas pose with pups for this fun fundraiser.
Posted at 9:31 AM, Dec 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of the funniest – and finest – foster dads from Midlothian and surrounding areas are strutting their stuff for a good cause! They’re posing with pups for a fun fundraiser, Sanctuary Rescue’s 5th Annual Calendar: Dad Bods & Rescue Dogs 2023.

Adri Herron, executive director of Sanctuary Rescue, talked with us about the calendar, the rescue’s mission and how you can support their work.

Click here to visit Sanctuary Rescue’s website and click here to purchase a calendar. You can also follow them on Facebook.

