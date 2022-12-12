Sanctuary Rescue’s ‘Dad Bods and Rescue Dogs’ calendar

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of the funniest – and finest – foster dads from Midlothian and surrounding areas are strutting their stuff for a good cause! They’re posing with pups for a fun fundraiser, Sanctuary Rescue’s 5th Annual Calendar: Dad Bods & Rescue Dogs 2023.

Adri Herron, executive director of Sanctuary Rescue, talked with us about the calendar, the rescue’s mission and how you can support their work.

Watch the video above to see that conversation.

Click here to visit Sanctuary Rescue’s website and click here to purchase a calendar. You can also follow them on Facebook.