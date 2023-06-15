Watch Now
Salty’s Lobster Co.’s Lobster Roll

Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 12:59:55-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nothing says summer more than a Lobster Roll. Today, Jonathan Kelly, owner of Salty’s Lobster Co. joined us along with the general manager of the organization, Enrique Gonzalez to share more about the business and make a roll live on the show!

