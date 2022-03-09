Salmon Croquettes with Theresa Headen

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Theresa Headen of Elegant Cuizines zooms in to show us her recipe for salmon croquettes. She made sure there were samples of her delicious creation. You know Jessica cannot resist a second breakfast. Elegant Cuisines is a weekly meal service that provides healthy, delicious menu items that feed the mind, body and spirit. Find out more about Elegant Cuizines by checking out their website or Facebook page.
Salmon Croquettes
Baked Salmon
Dried Parsley
Dried Oregano
bread crumbs
Mayo
Garlic powder
Diced garlic
Diced onion
Diced bell pepper
Parmesan Tartar Sauce
Mayo
Diced English cucumber
Fresh lemon juice
Fresh dill
Dijon mustard
White pepper
Crushed pepper
Dried parsley
Parmesan cheese