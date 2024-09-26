Saint Francis - Manchester hosting 4th Annual Giving Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saint Francis - Manchester is getting ready to host its 4th Annual Giving Day! It’s happening October 4.

Executive Director Bruce Slough joined us in studio to share more about the assisted living facility and the online giving day.

For 52 years, their mission has been to serve the elderly of central Virginia who have limited financial means, and to make sure they provide dignity, loving care and safety. There are more than 100 residents and over 50 dedicated staff.

Saint Francis - Manchester strives to be a special place for families who are looking for an affordable way to help their elderly loved ones who need help with things like meals, medications, housekeeping and a safe place to live.

Click here to participate in Saint Francis - Manchester’s Giving Day.

Click here to visit their website or give them a call at 804-231-1043.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SAINT FRANCIS - MANCHESTER, AN ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY*}

