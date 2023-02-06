Sadeqa Johnson’s, “The House of Eve”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning author, Sadeqa Johnson joined us to share more about her latest book, The House of Eve. Connect with her at book signings happening in our area; February 7th at Richmond Public Library, February 18th at The Book Bar , and March 6th at The Little Bookshop. For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:52:17-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning author, Sadeqa Johnson joined us to share more about her latest book, The House of Eve. Connect with her at book signings happening in our area; February 7th at Richmond Public Library, February 18th at The Book Bar , and March 6th at The Little Bookshop. For more information, visit her website.
