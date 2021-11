RICHMOND, Va. --The 11th annual ASK 5k Donut Run supporting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation is coming up! Megan Angstadt, a representative of the organization shares more about this year’s event and how to get involved.

The 11th Annual ASK 5k Donut Run presented by Dunkin is being held November 20th at the Bons Secours Training Center. For more information about the event and how to participate in this sweet 5k, visit their website.