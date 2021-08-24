RICHMOND, Va. -- RRHA urges families to “Come Current”

Many families in our community have been displaced due to financial hardship brought on by COVID-19. Here to share more about their new “Come Current” initiative is Angela Fountain, Communications and Public Relations Director of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. RRHA is located at 901 Chamberlayne Parkway in Richmond. For more information give them a call at 804-708-4167 or visit their website . Connect with RRHA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and Linkedin .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND REDEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING AUTHORITY*}

