Royal Taste Buds Bakery’s Cookie Crowns 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Michael Hall of Royal Taste Buds Bakery and Catering stopped by to walk us through the process of creating his cookie crowns. Take a look! For more information, visit his website.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup unsalted butter (225 g) (room temperature)
  • 1⁄2 cup granulated sugar (100 g)
  • 3⁄4 cup dark brown sugar (100 g)
  • 1 large egg (room temperature)
  • 1 1⁄2 tsp Vanilla emulsion
  • 2 cups All-purpose flour (300 g)
  • 1⁄2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1⁄2 tsp Salt
  • 1 tbsp Cornstarch

  • 1 cup Mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

    DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (176°C). Spray a regular sized cupcake pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes.
  3. Mix in egg and vanilla extract.
  4. Combine the flour, baking powder and soda, and cornstarch in a medium sized bowl, then add to the butter mixture. Mix until well combined and a dough forms. Dough will be thick and a bit sticky.
  5. Makes balls of about 2 tbsp of dough. Press cookie dough into the bottom or
    cupcake liners and about 1/3-1/2 way up the sides of each cupcake cup, forming a cup shape.
  6. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until edges are just golden. If they look a little
    undercooked in the center, that’s ok. They will continue to bake as they cool and
    firm up.
  7. Remove from oven and allow to cool mostly in the pans, then remove to a cooling
    rack. If the centers are not cupped enough, use the bottom of a tablespoon to press
    the center down a bit while still warm.
  8. Refrigerate the cookie crowns in an airtight container until ready to serve.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

