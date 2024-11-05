Royal Taste Buds Bakery’s Cookie Crowns 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Michael Hall of Royal Taste Buds Bakery and Catering stopped by to walk us through the process of creating his cookie crowns. Take a look! For more information, visit his website.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup unsalted butter (225 g) (room temperature)
- 1⁄2 cup granulated sugar (100 g)
- 3⁄4 cup dark brown sugar (100 g)
- 1 large egg (room temperature)
- 1 1⁄2 tsp Vanilla emulsion
- 2 cups All-purpose flour (300 g)
- 1⁄2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1⁄2 tsp Salt
- 1 tbsp Cornstarch
1 cup Mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350°F (176°C). Spray a regular sized cupcake pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes.
- Mix in egg and vanilla extract.
- Combine the flour, baking powder and soda, and cornstarch in a medium sized bowl, then add to the butter mixture. Mix until well combined and a dough forms. Dough will be thick and a bit sticky.
- Makes balls of about 2 tbsp of dough. Press cookie dough into the bottom or
cupcake liners and about 1/3-1/2 way up the sides of each cupcake cup, forming a cup shape.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until edges are just golden. If they look a little
undercooked in the center, that’s ok. They will continue to bake as they cool and
firm up.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool mostly in the pans, then remove to a cooling
rack. If the centers are not cupped enough, use the bottom of a tablespoon to press
the center down a bit while still warm.
- Refrigerate the cookie crowns in an airtight container until ready to serve.