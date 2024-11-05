Royal Taste Buds Bakery’s Cookie Crowns 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Michael Hall of Royal Taste Buds Bakery and Catering stopped by to walk us through the process of creating his cookie crowns. Take a look! For more information, visit his website.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup unsalted butter (225 g) (room temperature)

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar (100 g)

3⁄4 cup dark brown sugar (100 g)

1 large egg (room temperature)

1 1⁄2 tsp Vanilla emulsion

2 cups All-purpose flour (300 g)

1⁄2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1⁄2 tsp Salt

1 tbsp Cornstarch

1 cup Mini semi-sweet chocolate chips DIRECTIONS