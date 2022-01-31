Ronald McDonald House Charities Virtual Sleepover Treat Boxes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Virtual Family Sleepover is a fantastic new event happening February 11- 13.. Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director of RMHC, tells us about the great work being done in the community and introduces us to Allison Dugal of Design Create Shop, LLC (@designcreateshopllc) and Britney Saleem of Handy Woman Creations (@handywoman_). These ladies show Jessica and Bill how to create the delicious treats you can choose when you purchase a sleepover box. To purchase a Sleepover Treat Box, visit rmhc-richmond.org/virtual-family-sleerpover . For even more information, please call Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond at 804-355-6517 or visit their website .