Ronald McDonald House Charities Virtual Family Sleepover

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond for the new Virtual Family Sleepover, presented by the Hodges Partnership, Valentine’s Weekend. Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Richmond (RMHC Richmond) is an independent, non-profit chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides a “home-away-from-home” for families with children receiving care at local medical facilities through the Ronald McDonald House® on Monument Avenue. The Clary Family shares how they were helped by RMHC when they needed it most. Join in on the fun and help other families in need by purchasing a Sleepover Treat Box today at rmhc-richmond.org/virtual-family-sleerpover . For more information, please call Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond at 804-355-6517 or visit their website .