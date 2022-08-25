Ronald McDonald House Charities present 2022 Red Shoe Rendezvous!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond for our signature fundraiser, Red Shoe Rendezvous, with an outdoor Gala on Monday, September 19th at The Dominion Club in Short Pump.

This year's Gala features a silent and live auction, delicious food from 12+ Richmond restaurant vendors plus the perfect opportunity to mix and mingle with the community. Red Shoe Rendezvous is our largest fundraiser of the year, bringing together advocates, sponsors and community leaders for a one-of-a-kind experience. Together, we will raise funds to support families with a child receiving medical care in our region.

Purchase tickets now through September 2nd at RMHC-Richmond.org/events, and bid on the online auction starting September 12th at rsr22.givesmart.com.

