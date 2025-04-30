Ron Badach of Callicoon Kitchen makes his black bean burger with chipotle mayo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ron Badach is a wellness advocate and the founder of Callicoon Kitchen. He stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to make his signature black bean burger with a chipotle mayo.

Ron enjoys creating recipes that will help you nourish your health at any age.

Click here to visit the Callicoon Kitchen website to learn more and find additional recipes for purchase. And click here to follow Ron on Instagram.

(Be sure to view both videos above to see Ron make the burgers and then watch Amy and Bill taste them.)

Callicoon Kitchen’s Classic Black Bean Burger

INGREDIENTS:

4-15.5 oz. cans of high-quality black beans rinsed & and drained until water runs clear

1/2 vidalia onion (small dice)

6 cloves of garlic (minced)

3 tsp ground cumin

2 tbsp of minced chipotle pepper in adobo

1 1/2 tsp dried oregano

3 tsp liquid smoke

4 tbs nutritional yeas

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup sweet chili sauce

1/2 cup high quality barbecue sauce

3 tbs toasted sesame oil

2 tsp pure pumpkin

2 cups plain organic bread crumbs

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a 15x10 baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the black beans evenly. Place in oven for 15 minutes and remove and set aside to cool (they can remain in an airtight container for up to 2 days in the fridge. In a sauté pan over low medium heat add 1 tsp of olive oil and cook garlic and onion until translucent (3-5 minutes) and set aside to cool. Add black beans to a large mixing bowl. Using your hands or a potato masher break them apart (a few may be left whole.) Then add dry ingredients except for breadcrumbs (cumin, oregano, nutritional yeast, and salt). Mix well. Then add wet ingredients (onion and garlic mixture, chipotle peppers, liquid smoke, sweet chili sauce, barbecue sauce, sesame oil, and pumpkin) and mix well. Starting with 1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs, add to bean mixture and combine fully. Slowly add the last 1/2 cup while continuing to combine. If the mixture is a little too dry, add 1 tbsp of pumpkin at a time. If mixture is too wet add 1 tbsp of breadcrumb at a time. Coat a saute pan with olive oil or plant-based butter and cook over medium heat until brown on each side (3-5 minutes).

