‘Rockin’ on the Avenue’ to celebrate 10 years of supporting families in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- The upcoming annual Rockin’ on the Avenue fundraiser will celebrate the 10-year impact of the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House in Richmond, Virginia.

Lisa Patten, Senior Gift Officer for Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation along with Shari and Maci Winebarger, mother and daughter/patient, joined the show to talk more about the event and the impact on the community.

The Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House serves as a home away from home for caregivers and patients receiving medical care at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital.

The 10th Annual Rockin’ on the Avenue at the Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House is June 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Click here for more information about the event!