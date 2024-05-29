Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

‘Rockin’ on the Avenue’ to celebrate 10 years of supporting families in need

The annual event benefits the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House in Richmond.
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 13:21:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The upcoming annual Rockin’ on the Avenue fundraiser will celebrate the 10-year impact of the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House in Richmond, Virginia.

Lisa Patten, Senior Gift Officer for Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation along with Shari and Maci Winebarger, mother and daughter/patient, joined the show to talk more about the event and the impact on the community.

The Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House serves as a home away from home for caregivers and patients receiving medical care at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital.

The 10th Annual Rockin’ on the Avenue at the Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House is June 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Click here for more information about the event!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!