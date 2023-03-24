Robin Crouch’s Reuben Sandwich

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her reuben sandwich recipe! Check it out!

Ingredients:

Loaf of Rye bread (Seeded or unseeded)

4 Tbsp of Butter

1 Bottle Thousand Island Dressing

1 Pound of Swiss Cheese

1 Pound of Deli Sliced Corned Beef Sliced Thin

1 Jar of of Sauerkraut Drained

Chips

Pickles

Instructions: