Robin Crouch’s Reuben Sandwich

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her reuben sandwich recipe! Check it out!
Ingredients:
- Loaf of Rye bread (Seeded or unseeded)
- 4 Tbsp of Butter
- 1 Bottle Thousand Island Dressing
- 1 Pound of Swiss Cheese
- 1 Pound of Deli Sliced Corned Beef Sliced Thin
- 1 Jar of of Sauerkraut Drained
- Chips
- Pickles
Instructions:
- Melt 1 Tbsp butter in skillet on medium heat
- Slice sandwich into halves
- Spread 1 tbsp of thousand island dressing on one side of two pieces of rye bread
- Top each slide of bread with a slice of Swiss cheese
- Spoon on 1/4 cup of drained sauerkraut onto cheese
- Place 1/3 pound of sliced corned beef on top of sauerkraut
- Put two sides together and grill in melted butter until cheese is melted and bread is toasted on medium heat.
- Serve with chips and a pickle! Delish!