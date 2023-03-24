Watch Now
Robin Crouch’s Reuben Sandwich

Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her reuben sandwich recipe!
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 12:59:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her reuben sandwich recipe! Check it out!

Ingredients:

  • Loaf of Rye bread (Seeded or unseeded)
  • 4 Tbsp of Butter
  • 1 Bottle Thousand Island Dressing
  • 1 Pound of Swiss Cheese
  • 1 Pound of Deli Sliced Corned Beef Sliced Thin
  • 1 Jar of of Sauerkraut Drained 
  • Chips 
  • Pickles

Instructions:

  1. Melt 1 Tbsp butter in skillet on medium heat
  2. Slice sandwich into halves
  3. Spread 1 tbsp of thousand island dressing on one side of two pieces of rye bread
  4. Top each slide of bread with a slice of Swiss cheese 
  5. Spoon on 1/4 cup of drained sauerkraut onto cheese
  6. Place 1/3 pound of sliced corned beef on top of sauerkraut 
  7. Put two sides together and grill in melted butter until cheese is melted and bread is toasted on medium heat. 
  8. Serve with chips and a pickle! Delish! 
