Robin Crouch’s Oatmeal Zucchini Muffins 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with the perfect addition to your summer recipe list, Oatmeal Zucchini Muffins! Check it out

Oatmeal Zucchini muffins

2 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup of quick cooking oats, uncooked

1 Tbsp baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

3 ounces (1 cup) chopped pecans

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl.

In another bowl mix the following:

one medium zucchini shredded

3/4 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs, room temperature preferred

Mix well, add to the first bowl with the flour mixture in it. Mix together until moistened. Bake in muffin tins at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

Check with toothpick to make sure they are done.

(I use paper muffin liners for my muffins.)

You may add a cup of blueberries 🫐 to the mixture if you’d like!

Delicious!!

