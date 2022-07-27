Watch Now
Robin Crouch’s Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with a simple and delicious recipe! She is serving up Chocolate Zucchini Cake!
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 27, 2022
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups zucchini shredded

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 stick of softened butter

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup oil

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup walnuts/preferred nuts

1/4 cup cocoa

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Cooking spray

5 tablespoons milk

4 tablespoons butter

2 cups confectionary sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

Cake Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350*

In a large mixing bowl, mix together sugar and butter.

Add oil, flour, vanilla, buttermilk, cocoa, eggs, cinnamon, and baking soda.

Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips, and nuts.

Spray a 13x9 cooking dish with cooking spray

Pour mixture into a 13x9 inch baking dish

Cook in the oven for 35 to 45 minutes until done in the center.

Frosting Ingredients: 

Mix together cocoa, butter, milk, and vanilla with a mixer. Add sugar and mix well. If too thick add milk. Spread over cooled cake.

