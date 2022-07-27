Robin Crouch’s Chocolate Zucchini Cake

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with a simple and delicious recipe! She is serving up Chocolate Zucchini Cake! Check it out!
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups zucchini shredded
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 eggs
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 stick of softened butter
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup chocolate chips
1/2 cup walnuts/preferred nuts
1/4 cup cocoa
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Cooking spray
Frosting Ingredients:
5 tablespoons milk
4 tablespoons butter
2 cups confectionary sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Cake Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350*
In a large mixing bowl, mix together sugar and butter.
Add oil, flour, vanilla, buttermilk, cocoa, eggs, cinnamon, and baking soda.
Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips, and nuts.
Spray a 13x9 cooking dish with cooking spray
Pour mixture into a 13x9 inch baking dish
Cook in the oven for 35 to 45 minutes until done in the center.
Mix together cocoa, butter, milk, and vanilla with a mixer. Add sugar and mix well. If too thick add milk. Spread over cooled cake.