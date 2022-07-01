Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Robin Crouch’s Chocolate Chess Pie 

Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with a simple and delicious recipe!
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:42:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with a simple and delicious recipe! She is serving up Chocolate Chess Pie! Check it out!

Ingredients:

  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 1/2 cup of Sugar
  • 2/3 cup of evaporated milk (1 small can)
  • 1/2 stick of butter
  • 3 1/2 TBSP of cocoa 
  • 1 TSP of vanilla
  • 1 premade pie crust
  • Whipped cream 

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350*
  2. In a large mixing bowl, mix all wet and dry ingredients with a fork (besides the whipped cream)
  3. Pour into a 9” unbaked crust 
  4. Bake for 45 minutes
  5. Top with whipped cream if desired 
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!