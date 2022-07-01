Robin Crouch’s Chocolate Chess Pie 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with a simple and delicious recipe! She is serving up Chocolate Chess Pie! Check it out!
Ingredients:
- 2 Eggs
- 1 1/2 cup of Sugar
- 2/3 cup of evaporated milk (1 small can)
- 1/2 stick of butter
- 3 1/2 TBSP of cocoa
- 1 TSP of vanilla
- 1 premade pie crust
- Whipped cream
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350*
- In a large mixing bowl, mix all wet and dry ingredients with a fork (besides the whipped cream)
- Pour into a 9” unbaked crust
- Bake for 45 minutes
- Top with whipped cream if desired