Robin Crouch’s Chocolate Chess Pie 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with a simple and delicious recipe! She is serving up Chocolate Chess Pie! Check it out!

Ingredients:

2 Eggs

1 1/2 cup of Sugar

2/3 cup of evaporated milk (1 small can)

1/2 stick of butter

3 1/2 TBSP of cocoa

1 TSP of vanilla

1 premade pie crust

Whipped cream

Instructions: