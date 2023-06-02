Robin Crouch’s Baklava 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her rich and decadent Baklava! Check it out!

Ingredients:

1 Pound (4 sticks) of butter

Frozen package of phyllo dough

Transfer from freezer to refrigerator 24 hours before you plan on making the baklava

Keep phyllo dough covered with a damp towel while making the recipe to prevent drying out

Pastry brush

Syrup Ingredients

3 cups of sugar

1 1/2 cups of water

1 cup of honey

1 TBSP of fresh lemon juice

Pinch of ground cloves

Nut Mixture Ingredients:

1 Pound (4 cups) of walnuts

4 TBSP of sugar

2 TBSP of ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350*

In a small pan on medium heat, melt 4 sticks of butter

Make the Syrup

Bring water in a saucepan to a boil then turn the burner off

Add sugar and stir until completely dissolved

Add honey, lemon juice, and a pinch of ground cloves into the sugar and water mixture

Stir syrup until completely blended

Let the syrup cool completely while working on the nut mixture

Make the Nut Mixture

Blend nut mixture ingredients listed above together in food processor until well blended

Build the Baklava

Coat a 9x13 baking dish in butter

Add 10 layers of phyllo dough, brushing butter between each layer using a pastry brush, coating the entire sheet with butter

Add 1/4 of the nut mixture

Repeat the following two steps until you have 10 sheets of phyllo dough remaining

Add 4 sheets of phyllo dough brushing butter between each

Add 4 TBSP of the nut mixture

Top with 10 final layers of phyllo dough brushing butter between each

Cut into triangles prior to baking

Bake and Serve

Bake for 50-55 minutes until golden brown

Poor cooled syrup on the top of the phyllo dough

Serve warm or cool- suggest letting it sit for 24 hours

Enjoy and keep refrigerated!

(Use leftover nuts/syrup with greek yogurt or ice cream)

