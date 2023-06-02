Robin Crouch’s Baklava 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her rich and decadent Baklava! Check it out!
Ingredients:
1 Pound (4 sticks) of butter
Frozen package of phyllo dough
Transfer from freezer to refrigerator 24 hours before you plan on making the baklava
Keep phyllo dough covered with a damp towel while making the recipe to prevent drying out
Pastry brush
Syrup Ingredients
3 cups of sugar
1 1/2 cups of water
1 cup of honey
1 TBSP of fresh lemon juice
Pinch of ground cloves
Nut Mixture Ingredients:
1 Pound (4 cups) of walnuts
4 TBSP of sugar
2 TBSP of ground cinnamon
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350*
In a small pan on medium heat, melt 4 sticks of butter
Make the Syrup
Bring water in a saucepan to a boil then turn the burner off
Add sugar and stir until completely dissolved
Add honey, lemon juice, and a pinch of ground cloves into the sugar and water mixture
Stir syrup until completely blended
Let the syrup cool completely while working on the nut mixture
Make the Nut Mixture
Blend nut mixture ingredients listed above together in food processor until well blended
Build the Baklava
Coat a 9x13 baking dish in butter
Add 10 layers of phyllo dough, brushing butter between each layer using a pastry brush, coating the entire sheet with butter
Add 1/4 of the nut mixture
Repeat the following two steps until you have 10 sheets of phyllo dough remaining
Add 4 sheets of phyllo dough brushing butter between each
Add 4 TBSP of the nut mixture
Top with 10 final layers of phyllo dough brushing butter between each
Cut into triangles prior to baking
Bake and Serve
Bake for 50-55 minutes until golden brown
Poor cooled syrup on the top of the phyllo dough
Serve warm or cool- suggest letting it sit for 24 hours
Enjoy and keep refrigerated!
(Use leftover nuts/syrup with greek yogurt or ice cream)