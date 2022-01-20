Watch
Robin Crouch’s Avgolemono Soup

This soup recipe is perfect for the chilly night in. Chef Robin Crouch shares a surprisingly simple recipe for this delicious chicken soup.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 20, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. --We LOVE when Robin visits us! Friend of the show, Robin Crouch shared her recipe forAvgolemono soup- perfect for your cozy night-in!

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Rice 
  • 2 Cups Chicken Stock 
  • 2 Chicken Breasts (bone-in and skin on)
  • 2 Stalks of Celery, Diced 
  • 3 Carrots, Diced
  • 1 Medium Onion, Diced
  • 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 3 Eggs Yolks
  • Juice from 1 Lemon 
  • Crusty Bread

Instructions:

  1. In a saucepan, bring chicken stock to a boil, add 2 cups of rice, and cover.  Reduce heat to low and cook for 20 minutes.
  2. Add 2 chicken breasts to a soup pot with enough water to cover the breast.  Boil for one hour or until done.  
  3. Remove the chicken from the stock and let cool. Remove the skin, and debone the chicken. Cut the chicken into small pieces and put it back in the soup pot to stay warm. 
  4. Saute the diced celery, carrots, and onion in 1 tbsp of olive oil for 15 minutes or until tender.  Add sauteed vegetables to the soup pot.  
  5. Add rice to the soup pot. 
  6. In a small bowl, whisk 3 egg yolks and slowly add the juice of one lemon while whisking continuously. 
  7. Take 1/2 cup of stock from the soup pot and slowly add to the eggs while whisking continuously. 
  8. Add the small bowl mixture into the soup pot while stirring slowly. 
  9. Cook until thoroughly heated on medium heat 
  10. Serve with crusty bread and enjoy!!!
