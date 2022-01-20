Robin Crouch’s Avgolemono Soup

RICHMOND, Va. --We LOVE when Robin visits us! Friend of the show, Robin Crouch shared her recipe forAvgolemono soup- perfect for your cozy night-in!

Ingredients:

1 Cup Rice

2 Cups Chicken Stock

2 Chicken Breasts (bone-in and skin on)

2 Stalks of Celery, Diced

3 Carrots, Diced

1 Medium Onion, Diced

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 Eggs Yolks

Juice from 1 Lemon

Crusty Bread

Instructions: