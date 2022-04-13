Robin Crouch - Ham and Gruyere Quiche

RICHMOND, Va. -- Recipe developer Robin Crouch always brings the deliciousness to our kitchen. Today Robin is showing Bill and Jessica how to make a scrumptious Ham and Gruyere Quiche. She is using her own fresh eggs from her 25 chickens! Look carefully and you will see how deeply yellow her yolks are.

Ingredients:

One pie crust (Pillsbury in the red box)

4 eggs

1 cup of shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese

3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/4 pound slices of ham, cut into strips

1 tablespoon of dried minced onion

Black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Fit the uncooked pie crust into a pie dish.

Sprinkle the crust with one tablespoon of minced onion.

Put slices of ham cut into strips, onto the crust on top of the onion.

Sprinkle cheese on top of ham strips.

Beat 4 eggs in a bowl until mixed well. Add the 3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream to the bowl until mixed well.

Pour mixture into pie dish, sprinkle with pepper to taste

Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes until firm. (No jiggles)

Let sit for about 5 minutes before cutting.

