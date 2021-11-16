River Road Presbyterian Church presents, Carols & Keyboards

RICHMOND, Va. -- River Road Presbyterian Church is celebrating the Holiday Season with a beloved tradition, Carols & Keyboards, their community wide celebration. Landry Duvall, Director of Music, stopped by to share more about the event happening December 2nd and 3rd at 7pm at the church, 8600 River Road in Henrico. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 6:17 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 18:17:25-05
