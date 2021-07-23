Ride For Wishes with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been impacting lives across the country for years. Sheri Lambert, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, joins the show to share more information about their Ride For Wishes campaign.

Join the Make-A-Wish Foundation Saturday, August 7th at 9 a.m. at the Richmond Raceway as they raise funds to make wishes come true in the Greater Richmond region. For more information about Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and this family-friendly fundraiser, visit va.wish.org or call 804-217-WISH.

