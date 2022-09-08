Ricotta Peach Crostini with AR’s Hot Southern Honey

RICHMOND, Va. -- AR’s Hot Southern Honey is the perfect pairing for so many dishes. Today, Ames Russell joined us with his daughter and food blogger, Helen to share one of her recipes featured in his new cookbook. For more information on AR’s Hot Southern Honey, visit the website .

AR's Hot Honey Ricotta and Peach Crostini

Ingredients:

1. 1 baguette

2. AR's Hot Southern Honey

3. 2 cups ricotta

4. 1/2 cup roasted pistachios

5. 1 peach

6. 1/4 cup basil

7. salt and pepper

1. Preheat oven to 350

2. In bowl or food processor add fresh ricotta, 2 pinch of salt, 2 cracks of pepper, 2 tbsp AR's Hot Southern Honey and blend or whisk until smooth

3. Set ricotta honey mixture aside and begin to slice your baguette into medium thin slices

4. Carefully slice a peach into thin slices and top on ricotta hot honey blend, melt about 1 tbsp of butter and brush the crostini

6. Line a baking sheet and transfer each crostini onto a sheet pan

7. Toast in oven about 5 minutes or until golden

8. Meanwhile, lightly chop pistachios, the quickest way is adding to a ziplock bag and using a roller or Pam spray bottle crush the pistachios!

9. Transfer pistachios to a lined baking sheet and quickly toast them for 5 minutes, lightly browned

10. Remove crostinis from oven, top with freshly chopped basil, toasted pistachios and finish with a drizzle of AR's Hot Southern Honey

