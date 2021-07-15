RICHMOND, Va. -- The Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation Pro-Am Charity Classic took place Wednesday, July 14 at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

Fifteen teams teed off to benefit Alzheimer’s research. The event was part of the lead up to the State Open of Virginia.

The State Open of Virginia sponsored by Truist and the Virginia Lottery is taking place at Independence Golf Club. It kicks off Friday, July 16 and runs through Sunday, July 18.

You can watch live coverage Saturday and Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on CBS 6.