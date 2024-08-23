Richmond’s Effect Run Club focuses on community, not pace

RICHMOND, Va. -- Effect Run Club is a run club built on community, not pace. Today, co-founders Kleigh Koupal and Christie “Kiki” van de Kamp joined us in studio to talk about their mission, incredible growth and newly-launched training team called Effective.

They meet every Tuesday at 6:30am near Blanchard’s at 3121 W. Broad Street in Richmond. Their most recent run included more than 200 people. They also have a 7:30am Saturday run and 2.5 hour happy hour run on Fridays ending at Bingo Beer Co.

Be sure to follow their social media for frequent updates and running routes.

You can find Effect Run Club on Strava, Instagram and Facebook.