Richmond’s 4th Annual Missing Persons Day Event

Toni Jacobs, organizer of Richmond’s Missing Person’s Day Event, is here to share her story and details on this year’s event.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 23, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Toni Jacobs, organizer of Richmond’s Missing Person’s Day Event, is here to share her story and details on this year’s event.

Toni launched the first event after her daughter, Keeshae, went missing from Richmond in 2016. She says it’s a chance for families with missing loved ones to come together to share information and support.

This year, there will be an awareness motorcycle ride, resources, speakers and a candlelight vigil.

Richmond’s 4th Annual Missing Persons Day Event is happening Saturday, April 24 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Chimborazo Park.

