RICHMOND, Va. -- Will Melton, CEO of Xponent21 and founder of Richmond Water joined us to share more about the innovative company. Richmond Water and Xpoment21 Inc. is located at 1528 Moore Street, Unit B in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 888-978-4918 or visit the website, drinkrichmondwater.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND WATER*}