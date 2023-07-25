Richmond Triangle Players Presents “Head Over Heels”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lucian Restivo, Artistic Director & Director and Hannah Suh-kora, Community Engagement Manager for the Richmond Triangle Players stopped by to share more about their organization and their upcoming presentation of “Head Over Heels”. We also enjoyed a live performance by Havy Winn, Madison Hatfield, Shannon Shillstra, accompanied by Kim Fox on Keyboard. Check out “Head over Heels” happening On stage until August 26thRobert B. Moss Theatre located at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Richmond, VA.

